President-elect Donald Trump appointed Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes to serve as the Chairman of a presidential Intelligence Advisory Board.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that Nunes would “draw on his experience as former Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee” in order to provide Trump “with independent assessments of the effectiveness and propriety of the U.S. Intelligence Community’s activities.”

“I am pleased to announce that I will appoint Truth Social CEO Devine Nunes as Chairman of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board, which consists of distinguished citizens from outside of the Federal Government,” Trump wrote.

Trump added: “While continuing his leadership of Trump Media & Technology Group, Devin will draw on his experience as former Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and his key role in exposing the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, to provide me with independent assessments of the effectiveness and propriety of the U.S. Intelligence Community’s activities.”

In response to Trump’s announcement, Nunes issued a statement that he was “honored by this appointment”

“I’m honored by this appointment, and I look forward to providing a channel of oversight by board members from outside the government to ensure our intelligence agencies are functioning optimally without political influence,” Nunes said in his statement. “I aim to make certain that encroachments on Americans’ civil rights and abusive surveillance practices will be immediately exposed and stopped, while anyone ordering or engaging in such abuses will be quickly held to account.”

Truth Social is the social media platform where Trump posts political statements, reactions to current events, and endorsements of candidates.

As Breitbart News’s Wendell Husebo previously reported, in March, Trump was reported to have grown his net worth by billions after his social media company merged with Digital World Acquisition Corp. and became Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG).