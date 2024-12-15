Report: Trump Looking into Privatizing U.S. Postal Service

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering privatizing the United States Postal Service (USPS), according to a report from the Washington Post.

Three people with knowledge of the matter told the outlet that Trump had been talking with Howard Lutnick, who Trump picked to serve as the Commerce Secretary, about carrying out an “overhaul” of the U.S. Postal Service.

While Trump’s plans regarding how he plans to overhaul the Postal Service were not “immediately clear,” one of the sources told the outlet that Trump had met with “a group of transition officials” and had requested their input on “privatizing the agency.”

As Breitbart News has reported, Trump has previously criticized the U.S. Postal Service as “a joke.”

Trump suggested that the Postal Service “raise the price” of their packages “by approximately four times” to help themselves get out of debt.

A task force that Trump created during his first term as president suggested that the U.S. Postal Service should think about increasing the prices for shipping certain packages, according to Axios.

“The government is slow, slow, slow — decades slow on adopting new ways of doing things, and there’s a lot of [other] carrier services that became legal in the ’70s that are doing things so much better with increased volumes and reduced costs,” Casey Mulligan, who served as chief economist for the Council of Economic Advisers during Trump’s first term told the Post. “We didn’t finish the job in the first term, but we should finish it now.”