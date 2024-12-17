Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is attacking the merits of a House Administration Oversight Subcommittee report, which found she allegedly “tampered with at least one witness” of the January 6 Committee.

Cheney provided a lengthy statement to Fox News on Tuesday in response to the report released by subcommittee Chairman Barry Loudermilk (R-GA). Loudermilk wrote, “Based on the evidence obtained by this Subcommittee, numerous federal laws were likely broken by Liz Cheney” and recommended the FBI investigate Cheney’s alleged “violations.”

In her statement, Cheney first attacked Trump before defending the January 6 Committee and challenging the House Administration Oversight Subcommittee’s report:

“January 6th showed Donald Trump for who [he] really is – a cruel and vindictive man who allowed violent attacks to continue against our Capitol and law enforcement officers while he watched television and refused for hours to instruct his supporters to stand down and leave,” Cheney said to Fox News Digital. “The January 6th Committee’s hearings and report featured scores of Republican witnesses, including many of the most senior officials from Trump’s own White House, campaign and Administration. All of this testimony was painstakingly set out in thousands of pages of transcripts, made public along with a highly detailed and meticulously sourced 800 page report. Now, Chairman Loudermilk’s ‘Interim Report’ intentionally disregards the truth and the Select Committee’s tremendous weight of evidence, and instead fabricates lies and defamatory allegations in an attempt to cover up what Donald Trump did. Their allegations do not reflect a review of the actual evidence, and are a malicious and cowardly assault on the truth. No reputable lawyer, legislator or judge would take this seriously.”

The subcommittee’s report alleges that Cheney tampered with witness Cassidy Hutchinson “by secretly communicating with Hutchinson without Hutchinson’s attorney’s knowledge.

“This secret communication with a witness is improper and likely violates 18 U.S.C. 1512. Such action is outside the due functioning of the legislative process and therefore not protected by the Speech and Debate clause,” the report added.