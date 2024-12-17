Trump Nominates Herschel Walker to Serve as Ambassador to Bahamas

President-elect Donald Trump nominated former Georgia United States Senate candidate Herschel Walker to serve as a U.S. Ambassador to the Bahamas.

“I am pleased to nominate Herschel Walker as United States Ambassador to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas,” Trump wrote. “Herschel has spent decades serving as an Ambassador to our Nation’s youth, our men and women in the Military, and athletes at home and abroad.”

Trump added: “A successful businessman, philanthropist, former Heisman Trophy winner, and NFL Great, Herschel has been a tireless advocate for youth sports. During my First Term, he served as Co-Chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. Herschel has traveled to over 400 Military installations around the World, removing the stigma surrounding mental health. He represented the United States at the 1992 Winter Olympics as a member of the U.S. bobsled team.”

Walker previously ran for U.S. Senate in Georgia and ended up conceding his runoff race to Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in December 2022.