Herschel Walker Concedes Georgia Senate Race: ‘There’s No Excuses in Life’

Republican candidate Herschel Walker conceded the Georgia Senate runoff race to Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) on Tuesday.

“I want you to believe in America and continue to believe in the Constitution and believe in our elected officials most of all,” he said. “I’m never gonna stop fighting for Georgia.”

“There’s no excuses in life, and I’m not going to make any excuses now, because we put up one heck of a fight,” he continued.

Walker made no mention of Warnock in the speech.

“I want to thank all of you as well,” he told the crowd. “Because we’ve been through a tough journey, have we not?”

“But the best thing I‘ve ever done in my whole entire life is to run for this Senate seat right here,” he said.

Walker lost the runoff election to Warnock by just under 100,000 votes (48.6 – 51.7 percent). The Associated Press called the race Tuesday night around 10:30.

Both men had failed to achieve the 50 percent threshold necessary in November’s midterm election to avoid a runoff. After all the votes were counted, a runoff was triggered with Walker down 35,000 votes (48.49 – 49.44 percent).

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.