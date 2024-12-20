Report: Speaker Johnson Reopens Spending Negotiations with Democrats

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has reportedly reopened lines of communication with Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) Friday morning after failing to usher through the spending deal endorsed by President-elect Donald Trump.

The last time Johnson negotiated with Democrats it resulted in a deal widely criticized from all corners of the House Republican conference.

Text of that deal was unveiled Tuesday night. By Wednesday, it was dead, and Trump stepped in to propose a last-minute alternative.

The deadline is Friday at midnight.

Punchbowl News reported that Jeffries told his caucus that he and Johnson have reopened lines of communication.

Johnson’s own members have harshly criticized him for working with Democrats on his earlier deal without adequately consulting Republicans, and speculation is mounting that Johnson will have trouble keeping his gavel.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) has already promised to oppose Johnson. Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) said Wednesday he would not support Johnson if the Speakership vote were held that day.

Johnson could not lose more than one vote on the floor in the roll call vote for Speaker.

Jeffries spent the morning spouting his usual talking points condemning “extreme MAGA Republicans.”

The Republicans he referenced are unlikely to take kindly to Johnson negotiating with Jeffries as Johnson’s future as Speaker grows increasingly tenuous.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.