Iraqi MP Vows to ‘Kill Americans,’ Cites Bloodshed as Call to Jihad

Iraqi parliamentarian Habib Al-Halawi, leader of the Al-Sadiqoon parliamentary bloc in Iraq, declared in a recent interview that his forces would kill Americans “like we killed this fly,” while invoking the deaths of key figures as a rallying cry for jihad and martyrdom.

In a fiery interview on Iraq’s Al-Ahd TV last month, Habib Al-Halawi, who also serves as the political leader of the Iranian-backed Asaib Ahl Al-Haq militia, issued a chilling threat against the United States.

“Inshallah [God willing], we will kill the Americans like we killed this fly,” Al-Halawi proclaimed.

The representative accused the U.S., Israel, and Turkey of orchestrating recent anti-regime advances, describing them as part of a broader plan to weaken the Axis of Resistance.

“There is an American-Israeli-Turkish arrangement, an agreement between them,” he alleged. “The armed groups cannot act [on their own].”

“This is an agreement and an arrangement between countries, preparing to open a new front,” he added.

Al-Halawi also glorified the deaths of prominent terrorist leaders, including Hezbollah’s Imad Mughniyeh and Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, as inspiration for young recruits.

“The blood of Sayyed Hassan [Nasrallah], the blood of Imad Mughniyeh, and the blood of Qasem Soleimani — pure blood is the best way to draw people to Jihad,” he declared.

According to Al-Halawi, thousands of young men have joined the fight voluntarily, seeking to go to Syria or Lebanon to defend the Axis of Resistance.

“We need, from time to time, more pure blood,” he said, emphasizing that sacrifices are essential to sustaining their cause.

Al-Halawi’s remarks underscore the radical ideology driving Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, a key Iranian-backed militia in Iraq, which has been instrumental in Tehran’s regional strategy. The group has openly threatened U.S. interests and doubled down on its commitment to jihad and martyrdom.

The interview comes amid escalating tensions in the region following the fall of the Assad regime, with Al-Halawi’s rhetoric possibly signaling intensified militia operations against U.S. forces and their allies in the region.

