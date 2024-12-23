PHOENIX, ARIZONA — Arizona Republican Kari Lake seeks to return the government-funded international broadcaster Voice of America to “its glory days” in President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration.

Kari Lake, an Emmy award-winning journalist who Trump says will direct Voice of America, sat down for an exclusive on-camera interview with Breitbart News at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest on Saturday and discussed her upcoming role.

“I am excited. I think it’s a great fit for me. I mean, I have a 30-year background in media as a broadcast journalist. I’m an Emmy award-winning journalist, covered stories wide-ranging, from local to international,” Lake, a former Fox 10 Phoenix anchor, told Breitbart News.

“As a matter of fact, I won a couple of Emmys for my international reporting in Cambodia, covering the incredibly courageous men who are removing landmines from past wars in their country. So I understand that, you know, journalism and how it’s happening across the globe, and in some countries, you just don’t have a free press,” she added.

Lake then shared her vision for the agency.

“I’m looking forward to the Voice of America, returning it to really, really its glory days of when we could bring down communism, change hearts and minds around the globe without having to fire a single bullet, and putting out fair and accurate information, and a fair and accurate portrayal of America to our overseas audience, which is really what it is,” Lake added. “It’s been around for 80 years. Its audience is solely overseas, non-American, and we want to make sure we’re doing a really quality job, improve on what we’re already doing right, and make it even better.”

Voice of America connects with audiences around the globe through various mediums, including television and radio, as well as its online and social media presence. It provides not only news but cultural programming too.

In announcing that Lake would lead the agency, Trump noted she would be officially appointed to the post by the soon-to-be-named next head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which Voice of America falls under.

“She will be appointed by, and work closely with, our next head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, who I will announce soon, to ensure that the American values of Freedom and Liberty are broadcast around the World FAIRLY and ACCURATELY, unlike the lies spread by the Fake News Media,” he announced this month.

During his highly anticipated speech on Sunday, the fourth and final day of the AmericaFest 2024, Trump shouted out Kari Lake and expressed excitement about the prospect of her leading the agency.

“That’s a big one that you have, so good luck with it. You’re going to do well. You’re going to turn that around like nobody ever saw before, so thank you very much for accepting it,” he said.