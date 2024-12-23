Sanctuary NYC: Previously Deported Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering Woman by Setting Her on Fire in Subway

An illegal alien got-away, previously deported by the Trump administration, is accused of murdering a woman in the New York City subway by setting her on fire.

Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, a 33-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) on Sunday after being caught on the subway’s surveillance footage allegedly setting a woman on fire and then fanning the flames to burn her alive.

Footage of the gruesome attack has circulated widely online. The NYPD has not yet released the identity of the woman.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed to Fox News’s Bill Melugin that Zapeta-Calil is an illegal alien who is among millions of so-called “got-aways” living in the United States after having successfully crossed the southern border without being detected.

According to ICE officials, Zapeta-Calil first crossed the border on June 1, 2018, near Sonoita, Arizona. He was given an order of expedited removal and deported to his native Guatemala six days after crossing.

Subsequently, on an unknown date at an unknown location, Zapeta-Calil crossed the border without being detected by Border Patrol agents and ultimately made his way to New York City which has a strict sanctuary jurisdiction policy that vows not to cooperate with ICE agents.

