Democrat Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wished Michiganders a “happy Kwanzaa,” releasing a video message celebrating the Marxist-rooted holiday.

“Happy Kwanzaa, Michigan, ” she began.

“Today, we celebrate African American culture and history and unite around values we all share: Freedom and opportunity,” she said, making no mention of the fact that the made-up holiday is rooted in Marxist ideology, created by black nationalists.

“As governor, I’m focused on working with anyone to get things done and deliver on the kitchen table issues that make a real difference in people’s lives,” the Democrat claimed.

“Together, I know that we will keep driving toward a brighter future where every family can succeed during the holiday season. I hope you get a chance to rest and recover after a busy year, spend some time with your family and friends, as we all look ahead to 2025. Thank you, and Happy Kwanzaa,” she added.

Whitmer did not mention the roots of Kwanzaa, created by Maulana Karenga, founder of United Slaves, which opposed the Black Panthers. Further, the FBI backed the rivalry, as conservative author and columnist Ann Coulter described:

Celebrated exclusively by white liberals, Kwanzaa is a fake holiday invented in 1966 by black radical/FBI stooge Ron Karenga — aka Dr. Maulana Karenga, founder of United Slaves, the violent nationalist rival to the Black Panthers. Liberals have become so mesmerized by multicultural gibberish that they have forgotten the real history of Kwanzaa and Karenga’s United Slaves. In what was ultimately a foolish gambit, during the madness of the ’60s, the FBI encouraged the most extreme black nationalist organizations in order to discredit and split the left. The more preposterous the group, the better. (It’s the same function #BlackLivesMatter serves today.)

Whitmer is far from the only politician to celebrate Kwanzaa. President Joe Biden opted to say a few words about it, also ignoring the reality of the holiday.

“This week, millions will gather with their families to light the seven candles of the Mishumaa Saba and commit themselves to the Seven Principles – from unity and self-determination to faith,” he said.

“Jill and I hope that your Kwanzaa is blessed with peace and light this season,” Biden added.