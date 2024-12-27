Gallup: Only 19% Satisfied with Joe Biden’s America 

Less than a quarter of Americans are satisfied with President Joe Biden’s America, a Gallup poll found this week.

Biden will depart the White House next month with Americans feeling very pessimistic about the direction of the nation.

Americans voted in November for change, electing President-elect Donald Trump to lead the nation after years of managed decline.

Under Biden’s leadership and his vow to unite the nation, America suffered the deadly Afghanistan withdrawal, soaring inflation, the weaponization of justice, the prosecution of political opponents, and a gridlocked Congress unable to solve the nation’s woes.

Gallup reported its findings on Americans’ level of dissatisfaction:

Nineteen percent of Americans say they are satisfied with the way things are going in the U.S., slightly lower than the 22% to 26% readings in recent months and the lowest since July. Reflecting Democratic losses on Election Day, Democrats’ satisfaction with the direction of the country fell 16 percentage points between October and November, from 47% to 31%. At the same time, Republicans’ satisfaction rose from 5% to 16%. This month, Republicans’ satisfaction retreated to 9%, while Democrats’ was flat. Meanwhile, across the entire pre- and post-election period — and, in fact, all year — independents’ satisfaction has been fairly steady, near 20%.

Trump has vowed to implement change and pledged to sign a host of executive orders (EOs) on day one. Many of the EOs will reverse policies undertaken by the Biden administration, restore Trump’s own past policies, and implement new policy goals.