Marianne Williamson Touts ‘Unique Qualifications’ in DNC Chair Bid: Politics Is ‘About What People Feel’

Politics is “about what people feel,” Marianne Williamson said in a post on X, touting her “unique qualifications” to head the Democrat National Committee (DNC) following her launch for the bid.

Williamson, who has run for president in the past as a Democrat, officially launched her bid to head the DNC the day after Christmas, detailing her mission to “reinvent the party from the inside out.”

She defended her decision in a lengthy post on X, writing, “I just saw someone ask what unique qualifications make me the person to become DNC Chair… Let me explain.”

In the post, Williamson — a self-described “spiritual thought leader” — explained that politics is not just about what people think but also about what they feel.

“Politics isn’t just about what people think; it’s about what people feel. The part of the brain that rationally analyzes an issue isn’t the part of the brain that decides who to vote for,” she said, explaining that the issues are not the only issue, as people will not be on board if they do not “feel” it.

“There’s a deeper issue. I don’t care how much you’ve convinced people of anything, if they’re not feeling it…they’re not feeling it. You can knock on their door, call them, text them, send flyers, email, field organize up the gazoo, raise money, analyze data – whatever – it won’t matter if they’re just not feeling it,” she continued, concluding that Democrats are “on the wrong road,” and the feeling is palpable.

She continued:

For over forty years, I’ve worked in the field of personal transformation. I know something about changing people’s hearts and uplifting people’s spirits; it’s an expertise just like any other. And if you don’t think emotional and psychological factors are necessary if we’re to have any hope of creating a field of energy even approaching the collective adrenaline rush of the MAGA movement, then I don’t know what to tell you. To defeat a 21st century political phenomenon we’re going to need more than a 20th century political skill set. We need to become our own phenomenon. And for that, we need a visionary at the helm.

While she said she is not the “greatest visionary in America,” Williamson said she is the “only one running for DNC Chair.”

In her original post, she said she would have a “365 days-of- the-year strategy.”

“We won’t just fight; we will inspire. We will create a surge of patriotic fervor, and a connectedness of the American heart to the great historical legacy of this country,” she said, adding, “Our ultimate success will be creating in people’s minds a sense that in order to further that legacy, your smartest move is to vote for Democrats.”