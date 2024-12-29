President-elect Donald Trump criticized former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for previously pushing to extend the debt ceiling until January 2025, adding that it was “one of the dumbest political decisions made in years.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that there had been “no reason” to extend the debt ceiling, adding that “nothing was gained.” Trump’s post comes after President Joe Biden signed the Fiscal Responsibility Act in June 2023, according to the New York Times.

The outlet noted that “House Republicans,” led by McCarthy at the time, “had demanded deep spending cuts in Mr. Biden’s priorities in exchange for agreeing to raise the debt ceiling”:

House Republicans, led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, had demanded deep spending cuts in Mr. Biden’s priorities in exchange for agreeing to raise the debt ceiling. The president initially balked at negotiating, insisting that Republicans raise the debt ceiling without conditions, as members of both parties had done in the past.

“The extension of the Debt Ceiling by a previous Speaker of the House, a good man and a friend of mine, from this past September of the Biden Administration, to June of the Trump Administration, will go down as one of the dumbest political decisions made in years,” Trump wrote. “There was no reason to do it — NOTHING WAS GAINED, and we got nothing for it — A major reason why that Speakership was lost.”

Trump added that it was Biden’s “problem” and not the Republicans.

“Now it becomes ours,” Trump added. “I call it ‘1929’ because the Democrats don’t care what our Country may be forced into. In fact, they would prefer ‘Depression’ as long as it hurt the Republican Party. The Democrats must be forced to take a vote on this treacherous issue NOW, during the Biden Administration, and not in June. They should be blamed for this potential disaster, not the Republicans!”

As Breitbart News previously reported, under the Fiscal Responsibility Act, the debt limit was increased “through January 2025 while implementing Republicans’ desired spending caps and other provisions.”

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned in May 2023 that the government could run out of funds by June 5, 2023, if the White House and Congress did not reach an “agreement to raise or suspend” the debt limit by that date.