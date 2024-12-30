President Joe Biden announced Monday a military aid package of $2.5 billion for Ukraine and vowed to continue “surging” aid for the remainder of his time in office.

“Today, I am proud to announce nearly $2.5 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, as the Ukrainian people continue to defend their independence and freedom from Russian aggression,” he said in a statement.

He said the aid consisted of $1.25 billion in U.S. military equipment and $1.22 billion from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which is a fund for additional training, equipment or advisory efforts for Ukraine’s military.

Biden said the $1.22 billion is the last of the USAI funds appropriated by Congress for 2024.

Biden has approximately three weeks left in office, but said he has directed his administration to “continue surging as much assistance to Ukraine as quickly as possible,” and that the Department of Defense is “in the process” of delivering hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds, thousands of rockets, and hundreds of armored vehicles.

“At my direction, the United States will continue to work relentlessly to strengthen Ukraine’s position in this war over the remainder of my time in office,” Biden said.

