Norovirus Cases Surge Throughout Country, According to CDC

Data shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that norovirus cases have been surging across the country.

An extremely contagious virus with symptoms ranging from diarrhea to vomiting to nausea to extreme stomach pain, norovirus typically lasts between 12 to 47 hours and often subsides without medical intervention. Per the Hill:

There were 91 outbreaks reported by state health departments during the week of Dec. 5, up from 69 in the last week of November, according to the CDC. Norovirus is the leading cause of foodborne illness in the United States. Each year, there are about 2,500 reported outbreaks. They can occur throughout the year but are most common between November and April, the CDC said. A person gets infected by getting tiny particles of feces or vomit in their mouth from a person infected with norovirus. The virus spreads through contaminated water, food and surfaces; it only takes a few norovirus particles to make people sick, the CDC said.

The number of outbreaks for norovirus is likely higher than the reported statistics due to the fact hospitals rarely test for it and people experiencing symptoms often treat it at home unless the illness becomes severe. Children under the age of five are most at risk of developing severe infections along with older adults. Cruise ships, college dorms, prisons, and day care centers are often places where the virus spreads fastest.

Hand-washing with soap and water is considered the best preventative measure.

The norovirus outbreak comes nearly two weeks after Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state-of-emergency due to an outbreak of bird flu.

