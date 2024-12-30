Republicans need “assurances” that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) will not sell them to the swamp, Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) said on Monday after President-elect Donald Trump formally backed him.

“I understand why President Trump is endorsing Speaker Johnson as he did Speaker Ryan, which is definitely important. However, we still need to get assurances that @SpeakerJohnson won’t sell us out to the swamp,” she said, sharing a 2016 article on Trump’s endorsement of former Speaker Paul Ryan in the name of unity.

“President Trump will be able to save America only if we have a speaker with courage, vision and a plan – also public commitment to the American people how he will help deliver President Trump’s agenda to drain the swamp,” she added:

Her remark followed Trump’s backing of Johnson on Monday morning, which came after a bumpy ride over the spending deal he negotiated on behalf of Republicans, which soured some of his colleagues against him as no Democrats actually opposed it. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) was the first Republican to publicly announce that he will not support Johnson in the speakership vote on January 3.

“I will vote for someone other than Mike Johnson,” Massie reiterated.

“I’m not persuaded by the ‘hurry up and elect him so we can certify the election on J6’ argument. A weak legislative branch, beholden to the swamp, will not be able to achieve the mandate voters gave Trump and Congress in November,” he added:

In his endorsement, which included a lengthy prelude, Trump touted the victory of Republicans in November and declared that the GOP is the party of “common sense.”

“LETS NOT BLOW THIS GREAT OPPORTUNITY WHICH WE HAVE BEEN GIVEN. The American people need IMMEDIATE relief from all of the destructive policies of the last Administration. Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man,” Trump said.

“He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!!!” he added:

It remains unclear how many Republicans are on Massie’s side in opposing the Speaker on Friday, but Spartz also released a statement on the upcoming vote, stating that the next Speaker “must show courageous leadership to get our country back on track before this ‘Titanic’ strikes an iceberg at any moment.”

She continued, emphasizing the importance of implementing Trump’s agenda:

Severe fiscal calamities often lead to unrest and more government control. If we are serious about governing, our next SPEAKER must COMMIT PUBLICLY to create at least temporary structures in the House for: 1) authorizations; 2) reconciliation offset policies, and 3) spending audits. We also need to engage competent, unbiased “non-swamp” professionals to help us to at least start getting us gradually out of this serious fiscal mess. The current STRUCTURES, with their perverse incentives, have not been working for decades and will not suddenly start working. We must have a vision and a concrete PLAN to deliver on President Trump’s agenda for the American people, which I have not seen from our current speaker despite countless discussions and public promises.

“The fate of our Republic is at stake and Congress, the ARTICLE 1 BRANCH, with its supreme powers of creating laws and managing our nation’s finances, must start fulfilling its CONSTITUTIONAL DUTIES – not selling out our Republic at the expense of our children,” she added.

All of this comes as Johnson’s favorability dropped during the past several months as he faced criticism over his position on Ukraine and the moves he made with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown.