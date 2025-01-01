The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is under fire after initially asserting that the truck-ramming attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans — leaving at least ten dead and over two dozen more injured — was “not a terrorist event.”

Local police responded to the incident at 3:17 a.m., as a suspect drove a vehicle through a crowd of New Year’s revelers before opening fire. The FBI confirmed the suspect was fatally shot by police.

However, the FBI is coming under fire for initially stating that the attack was “not a terrorist event” — a real head scratcher, particularly given that the agency admitted that there were “improvised explosive devices” involved as well.

“This is not a terrorist event. What it is right now is there improvised explosive devices that was found, and we are working on confirming if this is a viable device or not,” the FBI said initially.

“As Chief Kirkpatrick said, we’re asking everyone to stay away from Bourbon Street,” the FBI continued, sparking confusion.

That contradicts the official statement from the FBI, which has since stated that it is “working with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism.”

President Joe Biden also confirmed this in a statement, which read in part, “The FBI is taking the lead in the investigation and is investigating this incident as an act of terrorism.”

This story is developing.