Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry (R) issued a State of Emergency hours after a man drove a pickup truck through a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, early Wednesday morning.

In a press release from Landry’s office, it was explained that the State of Emergency would “allow for the utilization of all available state resources ahead of the Sugar Bowl, Super Bowl LIX and Mardi Gras.”

“From day one, my commitment to the people of this state has been that we will not look the other way,” Landry said in a statement. “We will not allow heinous acts of crime such as the one this morning to dampen the Louisiana spirit and ruin our way of life.”

Landry added that his administration would “not tolerate one of the jewel cities” in Louisiana “to remain with these conditions.”

“This state of emergency is a necessity in order to ensure that every single person, place, and street across the city of New Orleans is the most safe and secure in the world,” Landry added.

As Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong previously reported, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) revealed that the suspect accused of plowing the truck through the crowd of people in New Orleans is 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar.

Nola.com first reported the identity of Jabbar, a United States citizen from Texas. The FBI also “confirmed that Jabbar” had been “carrying an ISIS flag in the truck.”

The FBI confirmed that Jabbar was carrying an ISIS flag in the truck, and authorities have said he was dressed in military gear. The FBI said they also found weapons and a potential IED were located in his vehicle.

Fifteen people were reportedly left dead, and 35 others were injured as a result of the attack, according to WDSU 6 News.