A Baptist minister, a Presbyterian pastor, and a Jewish cantor gave ending the lives of unborn babies their stamp of approval by blessing an abortion clinic in Maryland, the New York Times reported.

The left-wing religious leaders burned incense as they “walked quietly through the empty, white-walled clinic,” and they “blessed the exam tables and their stirrups, the boxes of disposable gowns and the cushioned chairs in the recovery room, where women are moved after the abortions,” according to the report.

The purpose of performing a “ritual blessing” at the year-old Women’s Health Center of Maryland was to “show that religion could be a source of support for abortion rights,” the article continues. The center performs abortions from four weeks to 16 weeks of pregnancy, according to its website.

“You all are blessings to those who come to you for care during some of their most vulnerable and sometimes painful moments,” Rev. Katey Zeh, a Baptist minister, said to the abortion clinic staff in the waiting room.

Zeh heads the Religious Community for Reproductive Choice, which claims to be a multi-faith group that works to “end religious stigma around abortion” by training religious leaders who want to counsel people through “reproductive decisions,” the report states.

READ MORE: Abortion Measures Pass in Seven States, Fail in Three

The organization has blessed ten abortion clinics since 2017, according to the report.

Katie Quiñonez, the executive director of the clinic, told the Times the Maryland clinic has performed hundreds of abortions since last year, many of which were on women from West Virginia. Maryland is one of nine states and D.C. that has no gestational limits on abortion, while neighboring West Virginia restricted abortions with limited exceptions after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

In November of 2024, Maryland voted to enshrine the right to abortion into its state constitution.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.