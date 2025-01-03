Joe Biden Finds Time to Visit New Orleans After Terror Attack 

President Joe Biden will make time to visit New Orleans on Monday after the city was stunned by an ISIS-inspired terrorist attack on New Year’s Day morning.

“I’m going to try,” Biden told reporters Thursday at the White House when asked if he plans to visit the devastated city.

Biden has been busy enjoying the holiday season with vacations to St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Camp David.

The octogenarian has spent about 40 percent of his presidency on vacation, according to the Republican National Committee.

“The President and First Lady will grieve with the families and community members impacted by the tragic attack on January 1 and meet with officials on the ground,” the White House said in a statement Friday morning.

