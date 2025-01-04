Poll: Top New Year’s Resolutions Include Eating Healthier, Spending More Time with Family

Top New Year’s resolutions for Americans include eating healthier and spending more time with family, according to survey results from Statista.

Most Americans, 57 percent, said they are making resolutions of some kind for 2025, but 43 percent said they are not. Of those who said they are making resolutions, five stood out.

Saving money emerged as the top resolution from the survey’s results, as 21 percent said that is their goal. Eating healthier came in second place with 19 percent identifying that as their top resolution for the new year. Exercising more followed closely behind in third place with 17 percent choosing that as their resolution.

In fourth place came losing weight with 15 percent — a goal that seems to mesh well with eating healthier and exercising more.

Spending more time with family and friends rounded out the top five New Year’s resolutions with 14 percent choosing that option.

Another nine percent said they hope to quit smoking this year, and another nine percent said they want to “reduce spending on living expenses.”

The survey — which provided 15 possible answers for the 1,050 respondents to choose from — was taken October 24 through November 3, 2024.

It coincided with a Rasmussen Reports survey which revealed that most Americans, 67 percent, planned to ring in the new year at home:

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 67% of American Adults expect to be at home at midnight when the New Year arrives, down from 71% last year. Fourteen percent (14%) plan to welcome 2024 at a friend’s house, while six percent (6%) say they’ll be at a restaurant or bar and seven percent (7%) will be somewhere else at midnight on New Year’s Eve. … Forty-three percent (43%) will kiss someone at midnight to welcome the New Year, while 40% will not. Another 17% aren’t sure if they’ll get the traditional midnight kiss on New Year’s Eve. … Sixteen percent (16%) of Americans consider New Year’s Day to be one of our nation’s most important holidays, 22% think it’s one of the least important holidays and 55% rate it somewhere in between. Although Christmas for many years was rated the most important holiday by Americans, the past two years it has fallen to second place behind the Fourth of July.

The Rasmussen Reports survey, taken December 22-23 and 26, 2024, among 1,651 U.S. adults, has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.