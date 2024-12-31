Poll: Most Americans Spending New Year’s Eve at Home

Most Americans are ringing in the new year at home, according to a survey from Rasmussen Reports.

The survey asked respondents, “Where will you be at midnight when the New Year arrives?” Despite popular belief, a majority — 67 percent across the board — say they will be ringing in the new year at home.

Only 14 percent said they will be at a friend’s house, six percent said they will be at a restaurant or bar, and seven percent said they will be “somewhere else.” Another six percent said they are not sure. Answers do not vary among Democrats, Republicans, or independents, as a majority in all groups said they will be spending the new year at home. The same goes for married and unmarried people, as 70 percent and 64 percent, respectively, said they will be at home when the new year hits.

The survey also asked, “On New Year’s Eve, will you kiss someone at midnight to welcome the New Year?” A slight plurality, 43 percent, said yes, they will, compared to 40 percent who will not and 17 percent who remain unsure.

Further, the survey found that Americans do not consider New Year’s Day to be a particularly important holiday. Only 16 percent said it is the “most important,” while 22 percent said it is the “least” important. Most, 55 percent, said it is “somewhere in between,” and seven percent remain unsure.

More via Rasmussen Reports:

Democrats (19%) are more likely than Republicans (16%) or those not affiliated with either major party (13%) to rate New Year’s Day as one of America’s most important holidays. Republicans are most likely to be kissing someone when the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve. More men (46%) than women (40%) are expecting a midnight kiss this year. Adults under 40 are more likely than their elders to consider New Year’s Day an important holiday, and much more likely to be heading out for New Year’s Eve. About a third of those under 40 will be either at a friend’s house (20%) or at a bar or restaurant (12%) when the clock strikes midnight, whereas 90% of Americans 65 and older will be at home when 2025 arrives. Men under 40 are especially likely to be celebrating the arrival of the New Year at a friend’s house.

The survey was taken December 22-23 and 26, 2024, among 1,651 U.S. adults. It has a +/- 3 percent margin of error. It comes ahead of what will be a very busy year politically, with a new Congress coming in, confirmation hearings kicking off, and Trump being sworn in for his second term on January 20.