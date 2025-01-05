Irony Alert: Brian Sicknick’s Brother Demands Congress Block Trump on January 6

Craig Sicknick, the brother of the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, told a rally at the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday that Congress should block President-elect Donald Trump from being certified when it convenes January 6.

Congress is set to meet on Monday, January 6, in accordance with the U.S. Constitution, to certify the results of the Electoral College vote. In 2020, a crowd stormed the Capitol, many in the belief that the Electoral College vote in several states was fraudulent and that Democrats were stealing the election. Officer Sicknick was involved in clashes with violent rioters on January 6 but died of “natural” medical causes after suffering a stroke the day after the riot.

Ironically, Sicknick’s brother is making a demand even more extreme than that of the rioters four years ago — that Congress stop the President-elect from taking office, this time by invoking Article 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment:

Left-wing Democrats argued that the Fourteenth Amendment could be used to bar Trump from public office because of its prohibition on those who had engaged in “insurrection” — meaning, at the time, those who had betrayed the Union and joined the Confederacy. The Supreme Court tossed out an attempt by Colorado to exclude Trump from the ballot on that basis, but some Democrats continued to insist that Congress had the power to do what states could not.

Rep. Jamie Raskin suggested last February that Congress could try to disqualify Trump from office under the scenario Sicknick described, though he did not explain how it would do so with Republican majorities in both of the houses.

At the rally on Saturday, Sicknick said that Trump had to be kept from holding power again, and urged the rather small audience to “keep up the peaceful fight against the worst person ever to hold office in the history of our nation.”

