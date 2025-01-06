84-Year-Old Nancy Pelosi Uses Walker on House Floor After Hip Surgery

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Monday used a walker on the House floor as Congress certified the 2024 presidential election after her recent hip-replacement surgery.

Pelosi was sighted using a walker after her recent hip surgery:

In mid-December, Pelosi was recovering from a hip-replacement surgery after she injured herself in a fall during an event in Luxembourg.

“While traveling with a bipartisan delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation,” her office said at the time.

Breitbart News’s Bradley Jaye wrote:

This is certainly a painful day for many Democrats. As The Hill’s Mychael Schnell points out, all five Democrats from Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) select committee on January 6 are in attendance. Pelosi is seated by her longtime leadership partner Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD), looking stern and holding her phone, which she has been checking regularly. Most Democrats are staring blankly ahead or on their phones, only looking up to applaud when votes for Harris and Tim Walz are announced.

On Sunday, Pelosi said President-elect Donald Trump’s rhetoric did not end after the January 6, 2021, protests:

PELOSI: The violent language — yes, the intention. And of course, the intention to attack the Vice President of the United States. Now it didn’t end that day. As you know, he called out to these people to continue their violence, my husband being a victim of all of that, and it still — he still has injuries from that attack. So it just goes on and on. It isn’t something that happens and then it’s over. No, once you are attacked, you have consequences that continue. So I don’t — it’s really a strange person who’s going to be President of the United States, who thinks that it’s okay to pardon people who are engaged in an attack. But let’s — you know, let’s do this. Let’s just say okay to the American people. This is what this is about. Do not be conned by the denial of the election of 2020 and — why would he be saying that? But he — but he is. And then on top of that, the denial of what happened on January 6.

On Thursday, the California Democrat signaled that she would return to Congress.

“I’m on my way to Washington to proudly represent the people of San Francisco in Congress,” she posted, along with a video on X, formerly Twitter.

