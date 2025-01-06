President-elect Donald Trump cheered the impending January 6 certification of his landslide reelection.

Congress will certify Trump’s massive victory on Monday, a sweet moment for the former president after his political opponents tried to imprison him, bankrupt him, assassinate him, remove him from the ballot, and tarnish him politically by introducing a partisan committee to investigate January 6.

“CONGRESS CERTIFIES OUR GREAT ELECTION VICTORY TODAY — A BIG MOMENT IN HISTORY. MAGA!” Trump posted Monday on Truth Social.

A White House official said Vice President Kamala Harris would certify Trump’s victory, even though she smeared Trump during the campaign as a Hitlerian figure and a threat to democracy.

“The vice president understands that our democracy requires elected leaders who have taken the sacred oath of office and everyday citizens alike to actively preserve it,” a senior Harris aide told CNN.

“It is with this deep sense of responsibility and duty in mind that the vice president will certify the presidential election on January 6 and reaffirm the will of the American people,” the aide said.

Harris posted a video on X about why she will honor her duty to certify the election results:

“The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy. As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny,” she said.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.