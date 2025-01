Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) joins host Mike Slater to discuss how he and his Senate colleagues plan to properly vet and confirm President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks in a timely fashion over the next few weeks.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.