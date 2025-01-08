Establishment Republican Dan Crenshaw (TX) again ranked among the best at trading stocks in Congress, a study by Unusual Whales found Tuesday.

Crenshaw sat in 2024 on the House Intelligence and Energy and Commerce Committee, prime slots to gain key bits of information for both personal and legislative development.

“You have no way to better yourself” as a congressperson, he previously said about his stock trades.

Crenshaw ranked in the top 15 of congressional members who traded stocks last year (2024), up from the top 25 best stock traders in Congress in 2023 with a portfolio increase of over 34 percent.

The Texas congressman’s stock portfolio in 2024 spiked over 60 percent, according to a weighted percent change calculated by Unusual Whales:

Crenshaw, who often wears an eye patch, does not appear ashamed of trading stocks while in Congress.

His trades in 2022 were not as successful as in previous or future years, although he beat the S&P 500 by over three percent.

In 2021, Crenshaw’s portfolio was in the top five of all members of Congress.

Crenshaw did not immediately respond with comment about why he is consistently among the top stock traders in Congress, whether he believes members of Congress should use their position to repeatedly beat the S&P 500, and if he intend to push party leaders to pass an anti-stock trading bill.

A number of members of both parties have proposed curtailing congressional stock trading. Those bills have heretofore been blocked by leaders of both parties.

President Joe Biden, who Special Counsel David Hur characterized as an elderly man with a poor memory, said just last year congressional stock trades should be outlawed. It was the first time he said so after serving over 50 years in the federal government.

