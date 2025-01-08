The Islamic Republic of Iran, under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, executed over 1,000 prisoners in 2024 — a shocking record in recent decades amid escalating regime desperation, according to the National Council of Resistance of Iran.

Iran’s theocratic regime’s death toll marks an unprecedented surge in executions, according to a new report from the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

The executions occurred across 86 prisons and included 34 women, seven juvenile offenders, and 119 Baluch minorities, with four public hangings adding to the chilling trend.

Alarmingly, nearly half of these executions were concentrated in the final quarter of 2024, coinciding with mounting economic, social, and political crises. Analysts suggest this surge reflects the regime’s efforts to suppress growing dissent and stave off its downfall.

The NCRI condemned these acts, calling them Khamenei’s “desperate attempt” to crush public uprisings demanding regime change.

In one particularly harrowing start to 2025, at least 12 prisoners were executed on January 1, signaling the regime’s continued brutality.

NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi called out the “medieval crimes,” while insisting they would “double the resolve of Iran’s youth to overthrow the dictatorship.”

She also stressed the need for global accountability, advocating for the regime’s leaders to face justice for decades of crimes against humanity.

Iran’s 2024 execution figures mark a 16% increase over 2023, which saw 864 recorded executions.

Many were conducted under dubious charges such as drug offenses, highlighting systemic corruption and the regime’s control over drug trafficking networks. Human rights groups have called for international action, urging governments to condition dealings with Tehran on ending these atrocities.