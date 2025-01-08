Planet Fitness Locations in L.A. Area Open to People Affected by Wildfires

Several Planet Fitness locations in the Los Angeles area are open to those who have been affected by the California wildfires that first broke out in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Planet Fitness confirmed to Breitbart News that several “local” Planet Fitness centers would be “opening their doors to anyone impacted by the LA County fires,” including residents and first responders. Residents and first responders will be able to “use Planet Fitness facilities free of charge” even without a membership.

People affected by the wildfires will have “free access to locker rooms, showers, and Hydro Massage loungers,” as well as WiFi access and space to charge their electronic devices. Planet Fitness is also offering people “a place to rest and refuel in a comfortable environment.”

Among the Planet Fitness locations participating in allowing residents and first responders to have access to their facilities are: Buena Park (La Palma Ave), CA; Chatsworth, CA; Chino, CA; Diamond Bar, CA; Encino, CA; Foothill Ranch, CA; Fountain Valley, CA; Fullerton, CA; Garden Grove, CA; Granada Hills, CA; and Huntington Beach (Goldenwest St), CA; Laguna Niguel, CA; Lake Forest, CA; Los Angeles (DTLA), CA; among others.

As Breitbart News’s Hannah Knudsen previously reported, “the main fires” that broke out in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood on Tuesday were reported to be zero percent contained, according to an update from CalFire:

The 2:30 p.m. ET update from CalFire showed five main blazes raging in the area — the Eaton Fire, expanding 10,600 acres; the Palisades fire, affecting 2,925 acres; the Hurst fire, affecting 700 acres; the Woodley Fire, affecting 30 acres; and now the Olivas fire, affecting 11 acres.

In response to the wildfires, President-elect Donald Trump cast blame on California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for his refusal “to sign a declaration” that Trump stated “would have brought millions of gallons of water to much of California,” including parts of the state that have been affected by the wildfires.