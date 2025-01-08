The main fires in the Los Angeles area that broke out in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood Tuesday are zero percent contained at the time of this writing, according to the latest update from CalFire.

The 2:30 p.m. ET update from CalFire showed five main blazes raging in the area — the Eaton Fire, expanding 10,600 acres; the Palisades fire, affecting 2,925 acres; the Hurst fire, affecting 700 acres; the Woodley Fire, affecting 30 acres; and now the Olivas fire, affecting 11 acres.

The Tyler fire, which was on the list earlier, has been updated showing 100 percent containment.

Devastating images have surfaced as the fires continue to rage on. According to authorities, at least two individuals died in the Eaton blaze — first starting near Altadena Drive and Midwick Drive — east of Los Angeles. The latest update for the Eaton fire — at the time of this writing — warned that “high winds are driving rapid fire growth, posing a significant threat to nearby communities and making containment efforts challenging.”

CalFire continued:

Firefighters are working aggressively to slow the spread and protect critical infrastructure under extreme conditions. The combination of low humidity, dry fuels, and shifting winds has heightened the potential for spot fires and rapid expansion. Residents are urged to remain alert and follow instructions from local authorities as the situation evolves.

L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said Wednesday morning that about 1,000 structures have been destroyed — most of which were homes — as a result of the wildfires ravaging the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, L.A.

