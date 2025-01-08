President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday sarcastically thanked President Joe Biden for leaving him “no water” in fire hydrants amid devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, and “no money” in the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

He posted on Truth Social, “NO WATER IN THE FIRE HYDRANTS, NO MONEY IN FEMA. THIS IS WHAT JOE BIDEN IS LEAVING ME. THANKS JOE!”

California businessman and former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso first said in an interview on local news that the Pacific Palisades area — which is ground zero for one of the fires — had no water in the hydrants at the moment, and slammed the local government for mismanaging resources like a “third-world country.”

“Our first responders and our firefighters who are trying to battle this — there’s no water in the Palisades. There’s no water coming out of the fire hydrants. This is an absolute mismanagement by the city,” he said. “There’s no resources to put out fires.”

Fox LA reporter Matt Seedorff posted video of firefighters trying to extract water from a fire hydrant and getting nothing but air.

In October, after Hurricane Helene hit the southeast U.S., Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters that FEMA could meet “immediate needs” but would not have enough funding to make it through hurricane season.

“We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting,” Mayorkas said. “FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season.”

According to Politico, the Biden administration spent nearly half the disaster relief Congress allocated for 2025 in just eight days into the fiscal year.

In addition, CNN reported:

FEMA had already run out of money earlier this year, so Congress recently opened up the agency’s fiscal year 2025 budget. That gave FEMA about $20 billion worth of funding to tap into as it responded to Helene and Milton. On Wednesday, Criswell said about $9 billion of that has already been spent since the agency came out of immediate needs funding (a designation that means FEMA just focuses on immediate storm response and pauses longer-term recovery projects) on October 1.

The losses from the wildfires in California could be as much as $10 billion, according to the New York Times.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.