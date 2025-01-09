Nolte — Timeline: Bass Knew of Fire Risk Before Abandoning L.A. for Ghana Trip

We have multiple reports Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass knew of the grave fire risk to her city before she abandoned it for a taxpayer-funded “diplomatic” trip to Ghana in Western Africa.

Here’s the timeline of what we know so far courtesy of Lee Fang’s Substack page:

Thursday, January 2: The “National Weather Service explicitly warned Los Angeles about “extreme fire conditions” over the next week.

Thursday, January 2: “Jonathan O’Brien, a meteorologist with the U.S. Forest Service, spoke to officials and posted openly about the incoming threat.”

Thursday, January 2: “O’Brien noted that weather models for Southern California showed a ‘strong-extreme Santa Ana wind event starting Tuesday 1/7.’”

Friday, January 3: “Rose Schoenfeld, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Los Angeles office… gave a briefing that warned that the lack of rain this winter season, coupled with forecasted strong wind, posed an imminent threat.”

Saturday, January 4: “Fire Weather Watches & High Wind Watches are in effect Tuesday-Friday next week,” warned the Los Angeles National Weather Service.

Saturday, January 4: Karen Bass jets off to Africa to attend the inauguration of Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama.

Monday, January 6: Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) begins “emergency preparations for the expected fire danger.” Because he expected that brutal winds would create wildfires, additional firefighting resources (choppers, personnel, etc.) were sent to Southern California.

Monday, January 6: Bass remains in Ghana.

Monday, January 6: The Los Angeles Times warns of, “Unusual ‘life-threatening and destructive’ winds bring risk of winter fires, power outages to Southern California.”

Monday, January 6: Bass remains in Africa.

Monday, January 6: The National Weather Service knows what is about to happen and fires off this warning: “HEADS UP!!! A LIFE-THREATENING, DESTRUCTIVE, Widespread Windstorm is expected Tue afternoon-Weds morning across much of Ventura/LA Co.”

WATCH: Cars Abandoned, Bulldozed, Burned in Pacific Palisades

Monday, January 6: Karen Bass remains in Africa.

Tuesday, January 7: Los Angeles is hit with multiple deadly fires. Thousands of homes and businesses burn. Tens of thousands are forced to evacuate. Fire hydrants run out of water.

Tuesday, January 7: Karen Bass remains in Ghana.

Wednesday, January 8: The wildfires worsen. Huge swathes of Los Angeles look like they’ve been hit by a nuclear bomb. The city lacks manpower, water… More evacuations. More fires.

Wednesday, January 8: Mayor Bass finally shows up around noon California time and refuses to answer questions…

This must be one of the most tragic getting-what-you-vote-fors in our history.

