President-elect Donald Trump blasted the unconditional discharge sentence Justice Juan Merchan imposed on him Friday in the Manhattan business records case as a “despicable charade.”

Trump’s comments came in a Truth Social post moments after Merchan imposed the sentence, which does not penalize the incoming president but upholds the jury’s conviction.

Trump slammed the verdict as a charade and near the end of his post vowed to appeal the case.

“Today’s event was a despicable charade, and now that it is over, we will appeal this Hoax, which has no merit, and restore the trust of Americans in our once great System of Justice. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he wrote.

Earlier in his comments, Trump trolled Democrats for losing “another pathetic, unAmerican Witch Hunt,” going on to highlight the resources the New York government put into the case:

After spending tens of millions of dollars, wasting over 6 years of obsessive work that should have been spent on protecting New Yorkers from violent, rampant crime that is destroying the City and State, coordinating with the Biden/Harris Department of Injustice in lawless Weaponization, and bringing completely baseless, illegal, and fake charges against your 45th and 47th President, ME, I was given an UNCONDITIONAL DISCHARGE.

Trump then contended that the sentence itself proves the case must be dismissed.

“That result alone proves that, as all Legal Scholars and Experts have said, THERE IS NO CASE, THERE WAS NEVER A CASE, and this whole Scam fully deserves to be DISMISSED,” he said, adding that the American voters were the “real Jury” and they spoke on November 5:

The real Jury, the American People, have spoken, by Re-Electing me with an overwhelming MANDATE in one of the most consequential Elections in History. As the American People have seen, this “case” had no crime, no damages, no proof, no facts, no Law, only a highly conflicted Judge, a star witness who is a disbarred, disgraced, serial perjurer, and criminal Election Interference.