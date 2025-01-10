Wokism seems to run rampant in Lockheed Martin’s head of government affairs office, raising concerns among Republicans that it might not align with President-elect Donald Trump’s America First agenda.

Shelly O’Neill Stoneman, Lockheed’s senior vice president of government affairs, has been a fierce critic of Trump and a strong supporter of his political opponents, who tried to imprison him, bankrupt him, remove him from the ballot, and make him politically irrelevant by introducing a partisan committee to investigate January 6. And those opponents’ inflammatory rhetoric created a ripe environment for two assassination attempts against him.

“Lockheed Martin is the poster child for woke,” a person close to the incoming Trump administration exclusively told Breitbart News. “It’s shocking that the head of their government affairs is a Trump-hating woke Democrat. Lockheed’s worship of woke is killing American competitiveness against China.”

In response to whether she was willing to subordinate her personal beliefs to work with the Trump administration and whether her opinions might hinder Lockheed Martin’s relationship with the Trump administration, Stoneman told Breitbart News on Friday:

Strengthening our national defense has always been an area for bipartisan patriots to work together and ensure that America remains the most powerful nation in the world. Throughout my career I’ve been proud to work alongside officials across the political spectrum, including with President Trump’s first administration, to support the American military and look forward to continuing that work in the months and years ahead.

Stoneman, a former high-ranking Obama staffer, has offered strong political commentary for years on X. Those posts now appear to be unavailable after Breitbart News requested comment.

Stoneman alleged that the events at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, were an “insurrection.”

She said it was a “great day for America” when the Biden administration repealed the ban on transgender individuals serving in the military. “Our military now gets the benefit of the full cadre of talent who wants to serve our country. Well done, Pres. Biden! And well done to the advocates who never gave up!” she claimed.

Stoneman shared a quote from Vox claiming that “Being anti-racist is a journey. It’s not something you declare that you are. It’s something you strive to be….because hopefully that’s the pulse of history right now, to transform our country & ensure that Jan 6 never happens again….”

She also appears to believe that diversity makes the nation stronger, for which she offered no evidence. “Diverse individuals with diverse experiences who step up to serve in government strengthen our national security and provide better, more innovative solutions,” she posted on X.

Many Republicans are concerned about Stoneman’s activism while her company does big business with the United States government. With the new Trump administration set to take power in just a few weeks, a senior Senate staffer exclusively told Breitbart News that Stoneman’s political opinions run contrary to the America First agenda.

“It’s no surprise that Lockheed Martin’s team includes woke anti-Trump activists; the entire company became a DEI factory in 2020,” a senior Senate staffer who works on Armed Services issues exclusively told Breitbart News. “This is the same company that sent employees to reeducation camp for the crime of being white.”