The Palisades fire in California, spanning more than 20,000 acres, is only eight percent contained, according to the latest update from CalFire.

The Palisades fire, which began on January 7, has grown to 20,438 acres, making it the largest fire in the region. According to CalFire’s latest update, released early Friday morning, it is likely that “critical fire weather conditions” will continue into next week.

“The Palisades Fire continues to exhibit wind-driven and topographic runs upslope, with short-range spotting. For today, the north to northeast winds will shift to the north but humidity will remain low,” the summary of the report reads.

It continues:

A RED FLAG WARNING is still in effect until 6:00PM. On Saturday, typical mid-January conditions are expected. Sunday and continuing through the middle of next week, weak to moderate Santa Ana winds are expected. There is a chance of strong winds Tuesday. There will continue to be a high likelihood of critical fire weather conditions through next week.

CalFire’s update noted that over 5,000 structures have been destroyed as a result of the Palisades blaze alone.

“The Los Angeles Unified School District has canceled classes for all schools Friday. Residents are encouraged to avoid nonessential travel to allow firefighters plenty of room to work,” the report adds.

The Palisades fire is only eight percent contained, up from zero percent on Thursday.

Firefighters are making small progress on the Eaton fire — the second biggest fire in the region, spanning over 13,000 acres. It is now three percent contained, also up from zero percent containment.

The Kenneth fire — which is possibly linked to arson — affects 1,000 acres and is 35 percent contained.

The Hurst fire is 771 acres and 37 percent contained, and the Lidia fire is affecting 395 acres and is 75 percent contained, per CalFire.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) has continued to come under fire for general incompetence in response to the fires, and that was put on even greater display this week after she instructed desperate residents to visit “URL” for further assistance.

At least ten individuals have died as a result of the fires.