Los Angeles Mayor Tells Desperate Residents to Visit ‘URL’ for Help

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass committed another blunder as she continues to drop the ball on the wildfire response in her city, telling desperate residents to visit “URL” for further assistance.

“If you need help, emergency information, resources, and shelter is available,” Bass said during a Wednesday press conference after a trip to Africa.

“All of this can be found at URL,” she said, reading the script.

“Los Angeles: Together is how we will get through this,” she continued, not correcting her blatant error.

“Food, water, medicine, a bag packed and ready — again, this is an active situation. And conserve water to the extent that you can. We want to make sure that we are ready if we need more water,” she said.

Her blunder attracted criticism.

“This is the perfect picture of the incredible levels of incompetence ravaging Los Angeles right now,” Charlie Kirk remarked as others expressed their shock at the incompetency on full display in the middle of a disaster.

Bass was not in her city when the disaster began to unfold on Tuesday. Rather, she was in Ghana, attending the presidential inauguration of John Dramani Mahama. She returned to the city on Wednesday but has since been unable to quell the criticism, failing to explain away the incompetent response to the wildfires.

When asked if she owed citizens an apology for being absent and if she regretted cutting the fire department budget, Bass remained silent.

Indeed, Bass cut nearly $20 million from the city’s budget for fire services for the current fiscal year and just one month ago bragged about “building a greener L.A.”

