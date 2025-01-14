Partisan January 6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) spoke with White House counsel and “would accept” a preemptive pardon from President Joe Biden, he told Punchbowl News in a Monday interview.

Receiving a preemptive pardon would indicate an admission of guilt, although some Democrats claim a preemptive pardon would only be intended to block President-elect Donald Trump from cleaning up Washington.

Thompson is on the list of names that some Democrats believe should receive a preemptive pardon. Others include his comrades Mark Milley, Christopher Wray, Justice Department lawyers, Joe Biden himself, the whole Biden family, Liz Cheney, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, and Adam Kinzinger, among others.

“Biden can give them a pardon if he wants to,” Trump told NBC News’s Kristen Welker in December. “And maybe he should.”

Thompson apparently took Trump’s words to heart.

“I believe Donald Trump when he says he’s going to inflict retribution on this,” Thompson claimed. “I believe when he says my name and Liz Cheney and the others. I believe him.”

“A lot of people have said if this guy [Trump] said he’s going to do things, believe him,” Thompson added. “If the president offered a pardon based on the work of the committee, Bennie Thompson would accept it.”

Punchbowl News reported its interview with Thompson:

Breaking news: With President-elect Donald Trump set to take office in less than a week, members of the Jan. 6 Select Committee and White House are privately discussing whether to issue presidential pardons to lawmakers who served on the panel, according to lawmakers and sides. … As recently as last week, Biden said he’s considering preemptive pardons for high-profile Trump critics. However, the communication between the White House and some committee members on this topic hasn’t been previously reported. Members who served on the panel haven’t asked Biden for a pardon, though we’re told others have lobbied the White House to grant them. … Thompson added that he wanted to see the newly released report from former Special Counsel Jack Smith. Smith asserted that if Trump didn’t win the presidential election, he would’ve been convicted on federal criminal charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election results in order to stay in power.

