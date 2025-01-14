Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stuck her foot in her mouth while trying to attack Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth during his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday.

Hegseth has criticized military generals for entering the lucrative defense industry to make money from their military service.

Warren tried to make Hegseth look hypocritical by saying he has not pledged to not enter the defense industry.

She said, “You are quite sure every General who serves should not go directly into the defense industry for 10 years but you’re not willing to make that same pledge?”

Hegseth retorted, “I’m not a General, Senator.”

Hegseth’s response prompted laughter from the room, which was filled with his supporters. It also prompted Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), who questioned Hegseth next, to jokingly called him “General Hegseth.”

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) called the moment “embarrassing”:

