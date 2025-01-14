Starbucks Ends Pro-Homeless Open-Door Policy; Requires People Buy Something

Just buy something. That is the simple advice from Starbucks to people who want to hang out in stores or use the facilities at their leisure without ever putting their hand in their pocket.

The Seattle-based coffee kingpin on Monday said it was reversing a policy that previously welcomed everyone to walk right in and take a seat -or two. The move is a bid to deter homeless people and those who want to loiter.

A new code of conduct – which will be posted in all company-owned North American stores – also bans discrimination or harassment, consumption of outside alcohol, smoking, vaping, drug use and panhandling, AP reports.

Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson said the new rules are designed to help prioritize paying customers. Anderson said most other retailers already have similar rules.

“We want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable in our stores,” Anderson said. “By setting clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone.”

The code of conduct warns that violators will be asked to leave, and says the store may call law enforcement, if necessary.

Starbucks said employees would receive training on enforcing the new policy, the AP report notes.

The new rule comes as part of a push by Starbucks’ new chairman and CEO, Brian Niccol, to reinvigorate the coffee giant as it battles declining sales, criticism from conservatives, and pressure from activist investors.

Niccol has said he wants Starbucks to recapture the community coffeehouse feeling it used to have.