President-elect Donald Trump said his incoming administration would look to further the Abraham Accord agreements following the ceasefire between Israel and terrorist organization Hamas, which comes mere days before his second term.

Trump, who promised there would “be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East” if there were no hostage deal by the time he entered office, emphasized in a Truth Social post that his election signaled his incoming administration’s desire for peace.

“This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies,” Trump wrote.

“I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones,” he added.

The incoming president then established a goal of preventing Gaza from becoming “a terrorist safe haven” again and expanding the historic Abraham Accord agreements his previous adminsitration reached.

“With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven,” he added.

“We will continue promoting PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the Historic Abraham Accords. This is only the beginning of great things to come for America, and indeed, the World!” he added.

Looking forward to next week with excitement, Trump emphasized the reported deal–which comes more than 15 months after Hamas levied its horrific terrorist attack on Israel–was reached before he even entered office, underscoring the possibilities once he has the power of the presidency.

“Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my Administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more Victories for the United States!” he concluded.

In December, family members of several Hamas hostages expressed to Breitbart News in interviews on Capitol Hill that they were hopeful Trump’s reemergence on the global stage could help secure their loved ones’ release.