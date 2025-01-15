Pundits on social media gave Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi fabulous reviews during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing Wednesday.

Many cheered Bondi’s ability to take Democrat senators to task, while others complimented her physical appearance.

“Very impressive,” Adam Creighton, the Australian Washington Correspondent posted on X.

Pam Bondi is excellent,” an aide to Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said. “Advancing President Trump’s message to Make America Safe Again while debunking and disarming petty Dem attacks with ease.”

“Pam Bondi is crushing it,” a former politician said.

Bondi vowed to restore a “one tier of justice for all” after the Justice Department was weaponized against President Joe Biden’s political opponents.

“Will fight every day to restore confidence and integrity to the Department of Justice and each of its components, the partisanship,

the weaponization will be gone. America will have one tier of justice for all,” she added:

My overriding objective will be to return the Department of Justice to its core mission of keeping Americans safe and vigorously prosecuting criminals, and that includes getting back to basics, gangs, drugs, terrorists, cartels, our border and our foreign adversaries. … I believe we are on the cusp of a new golden age where the Department of Justice can and will do better if I am confirmed.

Bondi served as Florida’s first female Attorney General and was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years. Bondi was a Trump supporter since the beginning of his political career. She served as defense lawyer for Trump in his first impeachment trial and as co-chair of Women for Trump during the 2020 election. She most recently supported Trump in May at his New York business records trial.

Bondi’s performance received a positive response on social media:

