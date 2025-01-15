Watch Live: Pam Bondi Confirmation Hearing for Attorney General

Pam Bondi testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in a confirmation hearing for her to become the next Attorney General of the United States on Wednesday, January 15.

Bondi was chosen by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Department of Justice in his second term after former Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration for the role.

A flurry of hearings are being held this week of Trump’s cabinet nominees ahead of his inauguration on January 20, with Pete Hegseth testifying already on Tuesday and other nominees including Marco Rubio, John Ratcliffe, Kristi Noem, Doug Burgrum, and Lee Zeldin testifying throughout the week.