Watch Live: Pete Hegseth Confirmation Hearing

Pete Hegseth testifies before the Senate Armed Services committee in a confirmation hearing to be Secretary of Defense on Tuesday, January 14.

Hegseth, a vocal critic of “woke” policies in the military under the Biden administration, has faced relentless attacks from Democrats since being nominated by President-elect Donald Trump.

Other Trump nominees with confirmation hearings this week include Pam Bondi for Attorney General, Kristi Noem for Secretary of Homeland Security, Marco Rubio for Secretary of State, and John Ratcliffe for Director of the CIA.