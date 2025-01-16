Nancy Pelosi Skipping Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) will skip President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Monday, a spokesperson for the congresswoman said.

While the spokesperson did not disclose a reason why Pelosi will be absent from the event to ABC News, the longtime California lawmaker claimed in a January 5 episode of CBS’s Face the Nation that Trump “called out to these people to continue their violence” on January 6, 2021, and that her husband, Paul Pelosi, ended up “being a victim of all of that” rhetoric.

However, she was present for the certification of the presidential election results on January 6, the day after she made that statement on CBS, ABC reported.

While on a trip to Luxembourg in December, she injured herself in a fall and required a hip replacement surgery, Breitbart News reported.

She was spotted using a walker on the House floor on the day the election results were certified:

Pelosi has attended 11 inaugurations in her lifetime, including back in her high school days when late President John F. Kennedy was sworn into office in 1961, according to ABC.

Another notable absence from the upcoming inauguration will be former first lady Michelle Obama, who also missed late President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral last week.

Her husband, former President Barack Obama, will still be attending, a spokesperson told the Washington Post.