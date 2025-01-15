Michelle Obama to Skip Trump Inauguration After Missing Carter Funeral

Former first lady Michelle Obama will skip President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration next Monday after she was notably absent from late President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral last week, her office said.

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration,” a statement from the couple’s office obtained by the Washington Post reads.

While it is unclear why the former first lady will not attend Trump’s swear-in ceremony, she has been quite open about her disdain for the president-elect, previously saying that she “cried for 30 minutes straight, uncontrollable sobbing” and was in dismay at the lack of “diversity” in the incoming administration immediately after his 2017 inauguration.

After Michelle missed Carter’s funeral, CNN correspondent Jeff Zeleny said he was “told by her advisors that she has scheduling conflicts,” and that she was “in Hawaii.”

A spokesperson for the former first lady told reporters that “Mrs. Obama sends her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from the remarkable former President.”

Neither Donald Trump nor former first lady Melania Trump attended President Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration.

Biden announced in December that he will go to Trump’s ceremony, telling MeidasTouch, “Of course I am…The only president ever to avoid an inauguration is the guy that’s about to be inaugurated.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, who certified the election results on January 6, has yet to indicate if she will attend or not.

A representative for former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton confirmed to the Post they will be in attendance, and the Associated Press confirmed that former President George Bush and former first lady Laura Bush will also be there.