So-Called ‘Jewish Voice for Peace’ Pays $678k to Settle PPP Fraud Claims

“Jewish Voice for Peace” (JVP), a far-left organization that takes radically anti-Israel positions, has agreed to pay $678,000 to settle federal fraud claims in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Justice said in a statement Tuesday:

A Jewish Voice for Peace, Inc., a Washington, D.C., based nonprofit organization, has agreed to pay $677,634 to settle allegations that the organization violated the False Claims Act when it applied for and received a $338,817 second-draw loan under the Paycheck Protection Act Program of the CARES Act Disaster Relief Program, and when it further applied for and was granted forgiveness of the entire amount of the loan. … At the time it applied for the second draw PPP loan, A Jewish Voice for Peace certified to its lender and the SBA in the loan application that it was “not a business concern or entity primarily engaged in political or lobbying activities, including any entity that is organized for research or for engaging in advocacy in areas such as public policy or political strategy or otherwise describes itself as a think tank in any public documents.” It further certified in the loan forgiveness application that it met the conditions for receiving the second draw PPP loan. The investigation revealed that A Jewish Voice for Peace was primarily engaged in political activities. A Jewish Voice for Peace contends that any misstatements in this application were inadvertent. … The settlement announced today stems from a Federal investigation that was initiated when another public interest group, TZAC, filed a whistleblower complaint pursuant to the qui tam provisions of the False Claims Act. The claims resolved by the civil settlement are allegations only. There has been no determination of liability in the civil case.

“TZAC” is The Zionist Advocacy Center, described by Politico as “a litigious pro-Israel advocacy group run by attorney David Abrams.” It has brought several whistleblower claims against anti-Israel or pro-Palestinian organizations.

JVP is often cited by mainstream media publications as a general Jewish group, but as Breitbart News has noted, it is a radical organization that has given moral support for terror and is not representative of the Jewish community.

Far from supporting “peace,” JVP and other radical groups have opposed peace deals such as the Abraham Accords.

