Former Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair Lara Trump expressed hope that over the “next four years” the “bad policy decisions” of the Biden administration are “rectified.”

During an interview with Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Blackburn’s Unmuted with Senator Marsha Blackburn podcast, Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, was asked what her “hopes” were for “the next four years.”

Lara Trump explained that over the next four years of President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, people would see him “start signing executive orders,” protecting the southern border, and making the United States “energy independent again.”

“Well, you know, my hope for the next four years is, obviously that we see all of the bad policy decisions that really have hurt the American people rectified,” Lara Trump said. “And I think you’re going to see that very quickly. I think day one when Donald Trump steps foot back at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue into that Oval Office, he’s going to start signing executive orders.”

“He’s going to protect our southern border,” Lara Trump added. “He’s going to make us energy independent again, hopefully energy dominant again. He’s going to turn around the ship that Joe Biden unfortunately has just sailed completely in the wrong direction for this country.”

Trump added that as the President-elect’s daughter-in-law and someone who has known him prior to his getting involved in politics and “has seen him go through hell and back in the past nine years,” she really hopes “that people get a bit of insight” as to who the real Donald Trump is.

“I actually believe that his legacy will be unity for this country, because he always says, success will bring us together. Success will unify us,” Lara Trump added. “He’s not out for revenge. He’s not out for retribution. Now, if anyone did anything wrong, then they should be punished accordingly. But, I think he wants every American’s life to be better, and I think once people start feeling that, it’s gonna be pretty hard to hate this guy, like they’ve been trying to convince people to do so. My hope is that he is a unifying figure.”

Breitbart News has previously reported that a survey conducted after the presidential election by Harris Poll and HarrisX found that 54 percent of respondents expressed that they feel Trump has been trying to unify the nation, while 46 percent believe he has tried to divide the nation. The survey was conducted between November 13-14, 2024, of 1,732 registered voters.