Most believe President-elect Donald Trump is trying to “unite” the country rather than divide it, and most also believe the left-wing narrative deeming Trump a ‘threat to democracy’ is nothing more than ‘overblown campaign rhetoric,’ per the latest survey conducted by Harris Poll and HarrisX, released post-election.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you think Donald Trump has been trying to unify the country since the election or has he been acting to divide the country?”

A majority, 54 percent, said they believe Trump has been trying to unify the country, compared to 46 percent who believe is trying to divide the country. The breakdown, predictably, has nearly three-quarters of Democrats, 76 percent, expressing the belief that Trump is trying to divide the country — a sentiment held by just 11 percent of Republicans. Conversely, 89 percent of Republicans believe Trump is trying to unify the country, and nearly one quarter of Democrats, 24 percent, agree. Independents are split 50-50.

The survey also asked respondents if they believe Trump is a threat to democracy, or if they believe that was just “overblown campaign rhetoric.”

A slight majority, 52 percent, deemed that narrative “overblown campaign rhetoric,” while 48 percent genuinely believe that he is a threat to democracy. That includes 81 percent of Democrats, 16 percent of Republicans, and 45 percent of independents. Most independents, 55 percent, as well as Republicans — 84 percent — believe that it was nothing more than “overblown campaign rhetoric.”

Further, the survey showed 52 percent approve of the job Trump is doing as president-elect. Among those, 34 percent “strongly approve.” A plurality of independents, 49 percent, approve of his job as president-elect thus far, as do 22 percent of Democrats and 91 percent of Republicans.

The survey, taken November 13-14, 2024, among 1,732 registered voters, has a +/- 2.3 margin of error. It comes as left-wing media personalities Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski — champions of pushing the narrative that Trump is a threat to democracy — traveling to Mar-a-Lago to reestablish communications with the president-elect, despite likening him to Hitler as well as deeming him a threat to democracy.