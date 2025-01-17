Report: Joe Biden ‘Mused’ About Pardoning Donald Trump

President Joe Biden thought about pardoning President-elect Donald Trump, though it’s not known how seriously, a person directly familiar with his comments told NBC News’s , and

Trump was the victim of the weaponization of justice under Biden’s Justice Department. Biden reportedly ordered the DOJ to prosecute Trump and lamented appointing Attorney General Merrick Garland because he did not act quickly enough to prosecute Trump.

NBC News reported on Biden’s thoughts about pardoning Trump and the president’s frustration with the Democrat party:

Many Democrats are blaming Biden for handing the White House to Donald Trump, criticizing the aging politician for staying in office too long and reeling after he pardoned his son. Exacerbating the frustrations, Biden recently expressed doubt about his ability to serve another four years after dismissing voters’ concerns about that very issue as he sought re-election. The president harbors similar resentment toward members of his own party. After the November election, he privately mused about the idea of pardoning Trump as a magnanimous move, according to a person directly familiar with his comments, though it’s not clear he seriously considered it. A White House official said “to our knowledge, this was not raised.” At the same time, Biden is not on speaking terms with some of his closest allies.

Biden, who claimed he would bring unity to the country, is the second-worst president in American history, a Gallup poll found.

Under Biden’s leadership, America suffered the deadly Afghanistan withdrawal, soaring inflation, the weaponization of justice, and the prosecution of political opponents.

Russia also invaded Ukraine, and millions of migrants poured over the United States’ southern border. Homelessness grew 18 percent in 2024 alone, fueled by rising prices and a surge of migrants.

