President Joe Biden is the second-worst president in American history, a Gallup poll found Tuesday.

Biden and his aides are trying to make the case that he will be remembered as one of the greatest presidents of all time, but that does not appear to be supported by data.

Fifty-four percent of Americans say Biden will be remembered as a “below average” (37 percent) or “poor” (17 percent) president. Only 19 percent say he will be remembered as “outstanding” (6 percent) or “above average” (13 percent). Twenty-six percent think he will be regarded as “average.”

The only president with a worse overall rating than Biden is Richard Nixon, Gallup found

John F. Kennedy – 68

Ronald Reagan – 38

Barack Obama – 21

George H.W. Bush – 7

Jimmy Carter – 6

Bill Clinton – 5

George W. Bush – (-9)

Joe Biden – (-35)

Richard Nixon – (-42) Gallup reported:

Compared with nine recent presidents included in the new Gallup poll, Biden rates most similarly to Richard Nixon, who has a -42 net rating (12% outstanding or above average versus 54% below average or poor). Biden receives more “poor” reviews than Nixon does (37% vs. 30%), but Biden gets more outstanding or above-average ratings. …. Americans do not expect history to be kind when it judges Biden’s presidency. Right now, he is evaluated similarly to Nixon, who resigned from the White House amid the Watergate scandal. Biden’s fellow Democrats are less enthusiastic about his presidency than they are about other recent Democratic presidents, and Biden is the only recent Democratic president who currently has a net-negative evaluation among independents. However, past presidents who finished challenging terms, including Carter, George W. Bush and Trump, have seen the harsh ratings they received at the time they left the White House soften considerably over time.

Under Biden’s leadership, America suffered the deadly Afghanistan withdrawal, soaring inflation, the weaponization of justice, the prosecution of political opponents, and a gridlocked Congress unable to solve the nation’s woes.

Russia also invaded Ukraine, and millions of migrants poured over the United States’ southern border. Homelessness grew 18 percent in 2024 alone, fueled by rising prices and a surge of migrants, according to Biden’s own Department of Housing and Urban Development.

President-elect Donald Trump believes Biden is the “WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICA, A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER.”

The United States has had a number of presidents who are often criticized as being the worst in history.

Those include Andrew Johnson, the dubious heir of reconstruction; Woodrow Wilson, the father of the administrative state; Lyndon Johnson, who formed the weaponization of the administrative state; George W. Bush, who expanded the powers of the national security state; and Barack Obama, the pinnacle of wokeism.

